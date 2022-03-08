SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There’s a winter weather advisory through parts of Utah and even a winter storm warning in the Wasatch mountains.



“With cold temperatures and moisture on the road we are expecting to see accumulation on the road, with snow and slush and ice, so we caution drivers to make sure they use extra caution as they’re out traveling in these conditions,” said Sergeant Cameron Roden, the Public Information Officer for Utah Highway Patrol.



Sgt. Roden said UHP is prepared to handle the winter weather and problems on the road that could come with it.



“They know they’re going to see high volume areas with people traveling, so they’ve called out extra patrols in order to handle some of these crashes that are going to start occurring, that way we can hopefully avoid these secondary crashes and keep those from happening,” said Sgt. Roden.





John Gleason, the Public Relations Director of Utah Department of Transportation also said UDOT is treating the roads, and snowplows are on standby, which he says is important with snow most likely lingering into the morning commute hours.



“That should be very effective here in the Salt Lake Valley, but as you get up north, Davis county, Weber county, it’s going to be a little less effective because of the snow rates,” said Gleason, “The plows are going to be out there doing everything they can to make sure the roads are safe we’re just asking that everyone do the same, slow down, drive for those winter conditions, and put away the distractions, focus your attention on the roads.”