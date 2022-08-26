SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we made it to the end of the workweek! Weather-wise, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had on Thursday across the state. That will mean northern Utah gets mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs running about 3-5 degrees above normal while the southern two-thirds of the state and eastern Utah get more wet weather potential.

Showers and thunderstorms on Friday are most likely during the afternoon and early evening, coinciding with daytime heating. The best chance for wet weather will be along and east of the I-15 corridor through the southern two-thirds of the state, up to around Utah County. North of that, moisture will be much more limited resulting in dry skies. With more storm potential in southern Utah, the risk for flash flooding at national parks remains with all the parks but the San Rafael Swell having the risk being “probable.”

However, at the Swell, it’s still a possibility so if you’re getting an early start to the weekend and heading down to the parks, make sure to stay weather aware, have a plan, and have multiple ways to receive warnings just in case.

As we move into Saturday, we’ll find fewer showers and thunderstorms compared to Friday through most of the day as moisture dips ahead of an approaching system. This system will lead to windy conditions on Saturday as daytime highs stay near or above average for most in Utah. Unfortunately, this system won’t have a lot of moisture to work with so any moisture potential is looking minimal, but right now it looks like isolated showers and storms will be possible from late Saturday into Sunday as a cool front moves through.

On Sunday in northern Utah, there’s a chance that we see temperatures that are near/slightly below average with mid to upper 80s along the Wasatch Front! Southern Utah won’t see the same cooldown, but we’ll at least stay close to average.

Turning the page into early next week, high pressure is likely to set up shop resulting in mostly dry skies statewide as we warm steadily through midweek.

The takeaway? Above average warmth in northern Utah as southern Utah gets more monsoon thunderstorms.

