Northern Utah readies for a second round of dangerous high winds

(ABC4) – After a very windy Tuesday morning for many over the Northern Wasatch Front, a case of deja vu is in store Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. An area of low pressure will continue to track through the Great Basin over the coming days but with much colder air in Wyoming, coupled with a tight pressure gradient of East winds, an even stronger wind event is anticipated.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning beginning at 6 PM Tuesday for Davis, Weber, Box Elder, and Cache counties. A portion of Rich County is also under this high wind warning, though more confined to the lower Bear River Valley. Southwest Wyoming is the other county expected to record strong wind gusts. A wind advisory will also go into effect at 6 PM for the mountain valleys East of Ogden and the Wasatch Back, including Park City and Heber City. The high wind warnings will expire at noon Wednesday with the wind advisories expiring at 9 AM Wednesday.

The counterclockwise flow of the low will push winds from East to West into the Northern Wasatch Front and Northern Utah creating strong and gusty winds from Davis County into Southern Idaho. The strongest winds will likely be in Eastern Box Elder County and Cache County due to a more Northerly trajectory of the winds. Winds are anticipated to gust as high as 70 mph with locally higher gusts in the Cache Valley and Eastern Box Elder County. The rest of the Northern Wasatch Front is anticipated to gust in the 60-mph range with locally higher gusts, especially in the wind-prone area from South Weber to Farmington.

The mountain valleys East of Ogden and the Wasatch Back have the potential to see wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range with gusts as high as 55 mph. The strongest wind gusts will likely be situated in the mountain valleys East of Ogden, including the town of Huntsville.

The morning commute is expected to be impacted to those traveling along Interstate 15 from Davis County to Southern Idaho, Legacy Parkway from North Salt Lake to Farmington, and US-89 and 91 from Farmington to Logan should expect dangerous crosswinds for high profile vehicles and semi-trucks. In addition to the dangerous crosswinds, power outages, property and tree damage will also be possible. Now is the time to secure any loose outdoor objects before the winds increase to ensure they do not become flying projectiles.

