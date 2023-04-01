SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! Happy April! We welcome this new month with high pressure building in for the start of the weekend.

A more westerly flow takes hold and drier and milder conditions are on deck with partly cloudy skies. On Saturday, we’ll get sunshine across the state as temperatures rebound to within shouting distance for seasonal norms. Warmer air pushes into Utah, so daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, with a mix of 50s and 60s throughout central and southern Utah. St. George will be the warm spot, flirting with 70 today. Winds increase by the evening though, ahead of a weaker system that grazes the state late tonight into early Sunday. This front brings the chance of some light precipitation, initially starting as rain but mixing in snowflakes overnight and the chance of light snow tomorrow morning.

Expect more cloud cover to start on Sunday with increasing winds, and by the afternoon we are launching into our next storm cycle. Another potent storm takes aim at Utah with heavy mountain snow and valley rain transitioning to snow overnight into Monday morning. The Monday morning commute has the potential to be messy with tricky wintery travel expected. Mountain routes like Parleys, roads near Weber Canyon, Sardine Summit and roads into the Cottonwoods will see road snow and may face closures.

This storm is already prompting a new Winter Storm Watch in northern Utah, which will go into effect Sunday afternoon. The Watch focuses on the Wasatch Mountains and Western Uintas, including the Upper Cottonwoods and ridgelines in Davis County. Preliminary mountain snow totals are between 20″ and 36″ with locally higher amounts. This is likely one of several winter alerts that will evolve as we get closer to the storm’s arrival. This storm will produce winter conditions statewide into early Thursday. Stay tuned as we fine tune valley expectations from this storm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!