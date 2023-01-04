SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway through the workweek. Today will be the calmest day of the week when it comes to the weather, but there will be at least a slight chance we could see some isolated showers in spots. The slight chance will come from a warm front that will move north through today. If we are to see wet weather it would generally be along and west of I-15 with the best chance being in southwest Utah, but again it’s only a slight chance. That means today brings dry conditions under partly to mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs near seasonal averages. In northern Utah, highs will mainly range in the 20s and 30s while down south it’s 30s and 40s.

As we go from today into tonight clouds will continue to increase as moisture streams in from the west. By tomorrow energy from the strong low pressure just off the Pacific will move into our neighborhood. This along with a cold front will result in the likelihood of widespread wet weather by the second half of the day into Thursday. With a southerly wind transporting warmer air ahead of the cold front, this will mainly be a valley rain and mountain snow event with the snow line likely climbing to around 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Friday, the valley rain may transition back to snow in our northern valleys as colder air begins to move in, depending on how long the moisture lingers behind the cold front. Mountains will likely see some decent totals from this system, with early projections anywhere from 6-12″ for the high country. While we could see straight snow in our valleys (mainly northern) on Friday, any accumulations look to be minor, generally a few inches or less. Some benches though could see a few inches plus while mountain valleys could see several inches of snow. Stay tuned as this storm comes into focus.

Due to expected snowfall, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the southern mountains from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Snowfall totals of 6-12″ are expected while in the Pine Valleys, and Brian Head totals could get closer to 15″.

Moisture will gradually exit through the day on Friday leaving us with a dry and fairly seasonal Saturday. We’re not done with the active weather though as we could see a couple more systems move our way through the first half of next week, stay tuned!

Bottom Line? Today brings calmer weather ahead of our next storm to close out the workweek.