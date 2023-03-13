SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With our next round of storms from the atmospheric river due to hit the state tomorrow, the National Weather Service has issued a series of various winter weather alerts.

We should see a strong amount of moisture during the next few days, but most of it will be seen as rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Not listed with these warnings is the possibility of flooding that could occur in some areas where a large amount of snow has collected. Be sure to keep an eye out for potential flood areas around homes and when driving.

The first alert to take effect will be a Winter Storm Warning set for southwestern Utah affecting the southern mountains and higher elevation cities like Beaver and Cedar City. The warning begins at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and is set to remain in place until 6 a.m. Thursday. 6-12″ of snow accumulations are expected in the mountains with 18″ in areas like the Pine Valley Mountains and Tushar Range. Winter travel conditions will be made trickier with strong winds.

Another Winter Storm Warning is set for the northern mountains and will run from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. The mountains could see one to two feet of snow and we could see nearly 3 feet in the Cottonwoods and Bear River Range. It is very likely that traction laws could be put in place for the mountain so plan ahead and check the latest conditions before heading up the mountain roads.

Central Utah will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. While not as severe as a Winter Storm Warning, the advisory does come with an expected 6-12″ of snow in the mountains. The area affected includes the Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs, and cities like Scofield.

The last alert is a Winter Storm Watch and is issued for the eastern Uinta Mountains and the La Sal and Abajo Mountains further south. The Watch is issued to begin Tuesday afternoon and last until Wednesday evening. A “watch” is a step below a “warning” and it is always possible that we will see an updated alert issued. Snow accumulations of 7-14′ are expected and the La Sal Mountains could see as much as two feet.

We will be updating any changes to these alerts and following the storms as they arrive both on-air and online. Keep it here for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecasts.