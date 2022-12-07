SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued several Winter Weather Advisories for Utah ahead of Wednesday evening’s storms. All are in effect now and will go until either late tonight or early morning tomorrow.

Set to expire at 8 p.m. tonight is an advisory for southern Utah that covers seven counties and includes St. George up to just south of Richfield and as far west as the Lake Powell area. 2 – 6″ of snow are expected in the southern valleys and mountains. Blowing snow and slick roads will make driving tricky. This will affect I-15 during this time and caution should be taken if driving in these areas.

The advisory in the north covers most of Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah Counties and will be in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday morning. 1 – 4″ are expected in the valley floor and the evening commute could be impacted by the snow and slick roads. Caution is advised if traveling tonight, including those going to the Jazz game this evening, where a lot of people will be in the downtown area during the advisory.

Courtesy of ABC4

Courtesy of ABC4

We will be following all storms and advisories all night both on-air and online.