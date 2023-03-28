SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sure the calendar says that it’s spring, but mother nature has other ideas. A new system coming in Wednesday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Winter Watches for both northern and southern Utah.

In the northern portion of the state, the Winter Storm Watch is set to begin Wednesday evening and last until Friday evening. The affected areas are the Wasatch Mountains and the Western Uinta Mountains, which include cities like Mantua, Logan Summit, Alta, Brighton, and Moon Lake.

Mountain regions can expect 1-2′ of snow to add to the impressive totals we’ve seen this season. Wind will also play a part in the storm as wind gusts as high as 70 mph could help make travel very difficult.

The mountains of southern Utah will also be under a Winter Storm Watch beginning Wednesday evening and running until Thursday evening. Affected cities include Brian Head and Alton. A total snow accumulation of 8 to 16″ is possible, especially in the Brian Head and Tushar Mountains. Like the northern warning, winds will pick up in the south as well, with gusts reaching the 50 mph range. Slippery road conditions will make driving tricky so expect winter conditions and plan accordingly.

We will be following these Watches and see if they upgrade to Winter Storm Warnings. It's also possible that we might see the affected areas expand.