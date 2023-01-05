SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our latest storm started as valley rain and mountain snow, but shifts that valley rain to snow overnight. As a result, the National Weather Service has added a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Utah ahead of a storm expected through Friday morning. The Advisory is set to go into effect at 10 p.m. tonight and will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The affected areas include Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache Valley, and the Wasatch Back. As the rain turns to snow, the valleys could see 2-4″ of snow and the benches could receive 6″ or more in isolated areas. Winter driving conditions should be observed in these areas and the morning commute could be impacted. Allow for extra time in the morning.

Due to more snow expected in our mountains, there are Winter Storm Warnings in effect from our southern mountains to our northern mountains including the Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs. The warning for the southern mountains will be in effect through 5 a.m. Friday while the one for the central and northern mountains will continue through 2 p.m. Friday. Through the duration of the warnings, 6-12″ of snow is expected in our southern mountains with isolated amounts up to 15″ being possible for the Pine Valleys and Brian Head. For our central and northern mountains, 10-15″ of snow is expected with isolated amounts up to 20″ being possible for the Ogden area mountains and the cottonwood canyons. Winter driving conditions are expected along with strong winds at times. Winter driving conditions are expected, and winds will be strong into tonight.

While this storm won’t be as intense as the one from the New Year’s Weekend, we’ll still see times of heavy, wet, and dense snow in our mountains which will keep the avalanche risk in backcountry areas considerable/high.