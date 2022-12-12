SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! Wild and windy weather over the weekend has carried into the new workweek. Our mountain areas have seen heavy snowfall with ski resorts reporting anywhere from 8-20″ of new snowfall in the past 24 hours.

The big winner this morning is Nordic Valley, located in Huntsville, which picked up a whopping 20″ of fresh powder. This is a huge boost to their snowpack where their base is reported to be at 24″. Other resorts such as Alta, Snowbird, and Snowbasin, have all reported 14-17″ of new snow as well. Great day to hit the slopes! A Winter Storm Warning remains in place through 5 p.m. Tuesday for 6-12″ of additional snowfall over the Northern Mountains.

Here in the valley, a strong south wind kept temperatures mild into Sunday evening and delayed the transition from rain to snow. Because of the delay, snowfall totals for Salt Lake and Utah Counties are less than expected. Areas north of Salt Lake saw more snowfall as colder air moved in with several inches being reported from Centerville and north along I-15. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect over the Wasatch Front through 11 a.m. Tuesday as 1-4″ are possible along the valleys with 2-6″ for the Benches as scattered snow showers remain in the forecast. Moisture will continue to rotate through Northern Utah as the trough of low pressure rotates through the state.

The best chance of additional snowfall for the Wasatch Front will be tonight into Tuesday morning as wrap-around moisture moves in from the north. Early in the cold season, we can typically plan on some sort of lake-enhanced snowfall event where very cold air moves over the Great Salt Lake. The polar airmass sliding into Utah through midweek will drop temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal, however, the lake temperature has already dropped to where it’s not very likely to generate lake effect snowfall. Daytime highs will struggle to hit freezing on Tuesday with even colder temperatures arriving Wednesday.

Most of the moisture will clear out overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A dry and very cold northerly flow will settle in for the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 20’s along northern Utah valleys with overnight lows in the teens. Southern Utah will have little change to the weather pattern day-to-day as the storm has all but ended for St. George. Highs will be cooler-than-normal with low 40’s for highs and overnight lows in the 20’s.

Bottom line? Additional snow showers for northern Utah while southern Utah dries out.