SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday and happy first day of May, Utah! The record warmth from the weekend will carry over into today with high pressure in control of our weather.

Daytime highs across the state will mainly range in the 70s and 80s outside of the high country while both Salt Lake and St. George could hit 90°. That’s not a record for St. George, but if we do hit 90° in Salt Lake City it would break the daily record for today which is 87° and would also break the earliest we would have seen 90° in a year with the current record being May 2 which was set back in 1947.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state with only a slim chance for a few high-terrain showers and storms in NE Utah and northernmost Utah. Winds will also be whipping out of the south.

As the axis of the high-pressure shifts to the east a bit over the next couple of days, we’ll see temperatures ease down slightly with Tuesday and Wednesday being roughly 5-10 degrees warmer than today as we stay dry. Even though it will be cooler than today, daytime highs will still be more than 10 degrees above average in most locations which will result in the increased runoff from snowmelt continuing.

Multiple flood watches, warnings, and advisories are currently in place. Rivers currently under flood warnings are the Lower Weber River at Plain City until Saturday evening, the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville until further notice, the Sevier River near Hatch until early Friday morning, the Little Bear River at Paradise until early Friday morning, and Emigration Creek until Thursday morning. Most of these rivers and creeks will peak either in the middle of the week or lake week.

Closer look at the flood alerts for Utah. #utwx pic.twitter.com/DefX6aCNc9 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) May 1, 2023

We also have a flood advisory for Thistle Creek in southern Utah County and northern Sanpete County until noon Tuesday. Flooding has caused US-89 to be closed between the US-6/Thistle Jct. and Mt Pleasant.

Flood Watches also remain in effect for East Canyon Creek Near Jeremy Ranch downstream to East Canyon Reservoir affecting Wasatch Mountains I-80 North and Wasatch Back zones until further notice and for Cache Valley until Friday morning.

By Thursday the high pressure that is controlling our weather will finally move away allowing for some more active weather to close out the workweek. By Thursday into Friday, we’ll see a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state.

Temperatures will also ease down closer to seasonal averages thanks to a cold front. Temperatures are expected to moderate a bit this weekend, but not too much as we hold onto at least a slight chance for showers in northern Utah. Stay tuned!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!