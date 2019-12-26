National Weather Service discouraging travel to and from Nevada Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – According to Nevada Highway Patrol I-15 southbound is closed at Primm due to weather conditions. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel to and from Nevada Thursday, Dec. 26.
Snow and ice will make travel conditions hazardous. Many roads have been closed. Officials say to expect major delays.
