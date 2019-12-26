National Weather Service discouraging travel to and from Nevada Thursday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

KLAS

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – According to Nevada Highway Patrol I-15 southbound is closed at Primm due to weather conditions. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel to and from Nevada Thursday, Dec. 26.

Snow and ice will make travel conditions hazardous. Many roads have been closed. Officials say to expect major delays.

To read more click here.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss