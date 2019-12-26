National Weather Service discouraging travel to and from Nevada Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – According to Nevada Highway Patrol I-15 southbound is closed at Primm due to weather conditions. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel to and from Nevada Thursday, Dec. 26.

⚠️AVOID TRAVEL today between Las Vegas and Southern California. ⚠️

Multiple road closures due to heavy snow & poor driving conditions along I-15 through Mountain Pass & Cajon Pass will last thru tomorrow AM. pic.twitter.com/xH8OcIJ3mQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 26, 2019

Snow and ice will make travel conditions hazardous. Many roads have been closed. Officials say to expect major delays.

