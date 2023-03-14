SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Today, the National Weather Service upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for the La Sal and Abajo Mountains. This is now a Winter Storm Warning and will be in place from midnight tonight to midnight Wednesday.

Heavy snow is expected above 8,000 feet with snow accumulations in the 8-16″ range, higher totals in some areas. Strong winds will also result in blowing snow, making travel conditions treacherous.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for that Tavaputs Plateau region. This will go into effect tonight at 6 PM and remain until midnight Wednesday. Snow in this area is also expected above 8,000 feet with totals in the 4-8″ margin. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, making travel in this region tough due to poor visibility and slippery conditions.

For the latest on all the winter weather across the state, tune in to ABC4 both on-air and online.