SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After a mostly calm Saturday where we saw very nice temperatures, we’ll see a much different sort of day heading into Sunday. Sunday is looking like the start of the next big storm and it could be hanging around for a few days. The National Weather Service has issued several different weather alerts for both snow and wind. ABC4 has a separate story about those you can check out for more detail.

The main part of the alerts is that we are expecting a lot of snow throughout Utah and could see over two feet in some of the mountains in the north and over 16″ in the southern mountains. The alerts for the north will stay in place until Tuesday morning while the southern alerts are set to run from 11 a.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Monday. Added to all of that is a Wind Advisory for portions of the state west of I-15 from Box Elder County down to Iron County. During this alert (2 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday), winds are projected to be 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Suffice to say, it’s going to be a very full day on Sunday and travel could be a little difficult. The wind is set to be at its strongest around noon in the west.

Snow totals in the north will be quite significant as the storm is set to run a little longer than in the south. We could see 2-6″ in the valley, 5-10″ on the benches, 10-18″ in the northern mountains, and 12-24″ inches in the Cottonwoods. The southern mountains could get 8-16″ with snow expected to fall at the rate of 2″ an hour.

In southern Utah, the storm is set to move across the region as it heads east. The north, however, is set to get waves of snow in the Wasatch and Uintah mountains and could be feeling the effects for a few days.

Temperatures will start to drop as the storm moves through with highs below 30 degrees for much of the Wasatch Front, and even St. George will be doing its best to hang on to the 40s. We will be seeing calmer skies, but those temperatures will stay cold into next weekend.

Takeaway? Stormy Sunday both in moisture and wind. Alerts for much of Utah. Cold weather to stay for a while.

