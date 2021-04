UTAH (ABC4) – Multiple outages have been reported in the Kaysville and Farmington areas due to strong winds.

***HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT NOW*** This holds until noon & includes Weber, Davis, Box Elder, Bear River & Cache Counties. Enhanced canyon winds with damage possible. Strong cross winds expected. East Winds 30-40 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH possible. Info: @abc4utah #utwx #wind pic.twitter.com/3RpzoVCOMJ — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) April 14, 2021

So far, about 1,900 residents in the area have been affected by the power outages according to Rocky Mountain Power.

It is expected that more people may end up without power due to gusty winds.

NEW: The Salt Lake Valley & the Wasatch Back are now under a wind advisory through 9am Wednesday. East winds expected between 20-30 mph & gusts up to 55mph.



You know the drill—- secure loose objects now. Pillows, patio furniture, trampolines—be ready @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/9QH5SGUx0c — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) April 14, 2021

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.