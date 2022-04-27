SALT LAKE CITY – We are officially halfway through the halfway point of our work week and things have been pretty much the same with our weather. We’ve seen a lot of clouds, felt the breeze, and enjoyed the warmth. That will continue into the evening, but how we are seeing some slight changes to the weather pattern and part of that could bring some rain to Northern Utah.

A weak disturbance will come close enough to our state that we could see some moisture and possible thunderstorms. At the moment this would only be in the most northern parts of Utah and into Idaho, but we will be keeping an eye out for any changes.

In Southern Utah, we’ll see fewer clouds than earlier in the week, but the breeze will continue. The wind will pick up as the temperatures rise which will bring about the potential for elevated fire risk, especially in the southeast portion of the state.

Thursday will bring us more clouds, wind, and warmth as some areas of the state will see temperatures well above normal. But as the day progresses we’ll start to see another chance for rain in northern Utah. Then Friday we could see rain in the valley with snow in the mountains.

The temperatures will drop on Friday with northern Utah struggling to make it into the 60s and even southern Utah dropping a few degrees from where they were on Thursday.

Saturday should be beautiful across most of the state but then we’ll see another disturbance come through as we get ready to start another work week.

The takeaway? The pattern of the week continues, but there are some changes (and hopefully moisture) coming.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!