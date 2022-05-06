SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday Utah, we have made it to the end of the workweek! Like yesterday, temperatures across the state will be above average. Highs will be similar in northern Utah with mainly the 60s and 70s with a few spots along the Wasatch Front sneaking into the upper 70s. Down south it’s going to be mainly 70s and 80s as St. George breaks into the low 90s!

Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny for the northern half of the state while southern Utah gets mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will begin to pick up a bit in southern Utah today. This combined with warm temperatures and dry conditions there will be an elevated fire risk from Beaver southward today, so avoid any outdoor burning.

By tonight the high pressure that has kept our weather quiet and warm the last couple of days will make way for an active pattern that will take us through the Mother’s Day weekend. By tonight skies in northern Utah will go mostly cloudy as a weak cold front moves in. From the overnight hours into tomorrow there will be a slight chance for some showers in the northern half of the state.

Wet weather will generally favor higher terrain, but some light rain can’t be ruled out in our valleys north of I-70. Temperatures will fall by about 5-10 degrees on Saturday statewide for daytime highs with the bigger changes being up north. Down south skies will be dry, but winds will start to crank resulting in another elevated fire risk.

Our Mother’s Day will follow a similar theme from our Saturday. Temperatures will come down even more with northern Utah mainly seeing 50s and 60s while southern Utah is mainly 60s and 70s. Winds will continue to be strong in southern Utah. Speaking of that wind gusts at our national parks both Saturday and Sunday will likely gust anywhere between 30-50 mph, so be prepared if you have plans to be at the parks. In northern Utah, the wet weather potential will be higher on Sunday with a little more energy present in the atmosphere.

We’ll find scattered valley rain and mountain snow from Sunday into Monday. Most mountains north of I-70 will see minor accumulations with a few inches plus being possible in places like the cottonwoods.

With even cooler temperatures filtering in by Monday, there is potential for some snow to mix down into our valleys. Like our last storm though, any accumulations likely stay above 5000 and anything over 2 inches stays above 7000 feet. The weather will be calmer Tuesday into midweek as temperatures get a little closer to average, but it will stay breezy to windy down south. Models are hinting at another storm system arriving by the end of next week, but we’ll have to monitor to see how it comes together. Stay tuned!