Mostly sunny skies and below seasonal averages throughout the Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, we are halfway through the workweek. After a cold start to the morning, we’ll end up close to, but a little below seasonal averages for most across the state.

Highs along the Wasatch Front will reach the upper 30s, the Wasatch Back and Cache Valley will be near or just below freezing, while southern Utah will mainly see 40s with low 50s in St. George.

Skies start off mostly sunny across the board with increasing cloud coverage in northern Utah from the afternoon into the evening. The increased cloud coverage will be from a weak and mostly dry cold front that will be moving through tonight. This front will reinforce the colder air we have in place so temperatures will run a few degrees colder tomorrow morning than what we had this morning. Bundle up tonight!

By tomorrow we’re right back to mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across the Beehive state and like tonight, temperatures will run slightly cooler in northern Utah meaning most will be a few degrees below average while southern Utah stays status quo.

Another product of the dry front coming through is that it should kick up the winds enough to help keep the inversion haze at best. There will be some haze, but air quality will fall into either the good or moderate range for northern Utah valleys. In southern Utah breezy conditions are expected tomorrow.

High pressure will set up shop Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will go on a warming trend with highs climbing to above seasonal norms. The quiet conditions and warming will allow haze to build so air quality impacts are likely through the weekend.

Looking a little further down the road, models are still optimistic early next week could bring a system that will have a wet weather chance with it. Still too early for specifics but stay tuned!