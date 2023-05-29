SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! On this day we remember and honor our fallen on this Memorial Day, the weather will be rather pleasant across the state. For most, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a bit more cloud coverage up north vs. down south.

While most will get through the day with dry conditions, there will be at least a slight chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms, generally in the northernmost portion of our area and over the high terrain in northern Utah.

Daytime highs will range mainly in the 70s and 80s while the lowest elevations of southern Utah see 90s while the high country over northern Utah gets 60s. The Wasatch Front will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Into tonight, the chance of any wet weather goes down with the loss of the daytime heating as overnight lows fall mainly into the 40s and 50s while areas along the Wasatch Front and Southern Utah only drop to the low 60s. Overall, our Tuesday won’t bring many changes compared to what we’ll get today, but there may be a slight bump in coverage over the high terrain for shower activity.

As we turn into the second half of the workweek, our weather will become unsettled once again. This is thanks to an upper-level low pressure that will move in from the west. We’ll see isolated showers and thunderstorms for our Wednesday and by Thursday into Friday scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across most of the state.

The best chance for wet weather will be in the northern half of the state during this time, but some wet weather looks possible down south as well, especially by Friday. Daytime highs will also ease down to near and even slightly below our seasonal averages. This unsettled pattern could even stick around through the weekend into next week. Stay tuned!

FLOOD ALERTS

Spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 3 flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch is in effect until further notice and the flood warning for the Logan River near Logan as minor flooding is expected until Friday.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Bear River as farmland and roads see minor flooding near Corinne. We also have a flood advisory in Eastern Utah for the Colorado River near Cisco that’s causing some minor flooding in Grand County. A flood advisory has been issued for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville as the temperatures warm back up this week.

The Flood Watch for the Green River near Jensen has been upgraded to an advisory one that will continue through the weekend. The newest advisory is a flood advisory for the Duchesne River at Randlett until further notice as minor flooding of low-lying agricultural land along the river is expected.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for the Duchesne River near Myton as the river is expected to climb close to the flood stage.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is above the action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible.

Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters. Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Complete Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!