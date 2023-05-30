SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! It’s going to be a warm and breezy day with only a slight chance for a few pop-ups ahead of an unsettled pattern that begins tomorrow.

After a beautiful day weather-wise for our Memorial Day, we won’t see too many changes today. That means for most it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the northern half of our area. Daytime highs will range in the 70s and 80s for most as the Wasatch Front gets low to mid-80s. A few spots down south like St. George will come in at 90. Winds will be mainly out of the south and southwest and it will be breezy at times today.

Into tonight the chance of any wet weather goes down with the loss of the daytime heating as overnight lows fall mainly into the 40s and 50s while areas along the Wasatch Front and southern Utah only drop to the low 60s.

As we turn into the second half of the workweek, our weather will become unsettled once again. This is thanks to an upper-level low pressure that will move in from the west. We’ll see isolated showers and thunderstorms for our Wednesday and by Thursday into Friday scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across most of the state.

The best chance for wet weather will be in the northern half of the state during this time, but some wet weather looks possible down south as well, especially by Friday. Daytime highs will also ease down to near and even slightly below our seasonal averages. This unsettled pattern could even stick around through the weekend into next week. Stay tuned!

FLOOD ALERTS

Spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 2 flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch is in effect until further notice.

To go along with the Flood Warnings, we have three Flood Advisories in effect. These advisories include the Logan River near Logan, the Bear River near Corinne, and the Duchesne River near Randlett.

Over the last couple of days, we have seen a few cancelations of flood alerts. Those include the south fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, the Green River near Jensen, and the Colorado River in Grand County.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is above the action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.