SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High pressure on Monday brought fewer storms and higher heat compared to the weekend and today will follow that trend.

While we won’t completely eliminate the chance for wet weather across the state, showers and storms will mainly be limited to the higher terrain in the southern and eastern half of the area. That will leave most with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures roughly 2-5 degrees warmer than Monday. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see mid-90s for most with Salt Lake getting into the upper 90s. Cedar City will approach 90 degrees and St. George along with the rest of lower southern Utah will likely be at 100°+.

The high pressure will begin to shift to the east on Wednesday, allowing more of a southerly flow. Temperatures will be like Tuesday, but that southerly flow will start to bring in monsoon moisture leading to a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lingering moisture will lead to more potential statewide on Thursday as temperatures ease down closer to seasonal averages across the board. By Friday, we’re looking mostly dry up north while storms remain a possibility down south.

By the weekend, a westerly and northwesterly flow returns resulting in drier skies and daytime highs that settle near or slightly above seasonal averages.

The takeaway? Summer heat returns this week with more storms on the way to Wednesday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!