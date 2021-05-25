Mostly cloudy skies, a few storms, and elevated fire danger in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new storm system will move into the Pacific Northwest and track east through Montana through the day on Tuesday.

On the Southern fringe, a few isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening along Northwest Utah and along the Utah and Idaho border. Any storms that develop could contain gusty winds of 40 mph, small hail, lightning, and brief, heavy rain.

It is possible that one or two of these storms could develop as far south as Ogden and the Wasatch Back.

Plenty of clouds are being streamed into Central and Northern Utah ahead of a cold front that will move through Northern Utah and the Wasatch Front Wednesday morning.

Southwest winds will also increase over Southern Utah this afternoon, especially for Southwest Utah where winds could gust to 30 mph at times.

With very dry air in place, a red flag warning will be in effect through 10 p.m. for the lower elevations of Washington County, including St. George.

Expect daytime high temperatures to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s over most of the region with lower 90s in St. George.

Stay up to date with your latest pinpoint weather forecast on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.