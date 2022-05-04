SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

We have an active Wednesday morning with more valley rain and mountain snow showers in northern Utah. We could see snow mixing down to the valley floors, but any additional accumulations are only likely at 5000 feet or above. The trend through Thursday will be the storm system pulling away as high pressure starts to move in.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms on the eastern side of the state as this storm system exits. This will result in gradually clearing skies statewide from Wednesday morning into the afternoon and temperatures rebounding a bit closer to average. Daytime highs will hit the low 60s along the Wasatch Front, with mid to upper 60s throughout the rest of the state, and a few 70s in Southern Utah. St. George will warm back into the low 80s with sunshine and winds relaxing a bit.

Warmer air moves in and high pressure takes control by late Wednesday. For the remainder of the workweek, we’ll get some warm, dry days with temperatures climbing to above average. In northern Utah, it will mainly be 60s and 70s with mid to upper 70s along the Wasatch Front and St. George will be in the 90s!

The warmth won’t be too long-lived as a cooler and more active pattern with wet weather potential arrives this weekend. The next area of low pressure may keep us unsettled for several days with additional valley rain.

Bottom Line? Early Wednesday brings the chance of lingering showers before a drier and much warmer end to the workweek.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!