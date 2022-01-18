Morning fog & poor air quality lingers in parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hello, Utah! Happy Wednesday! Our strengthening inversion will continue the decline in our air quality today. It’s not what any of us really want to hear, but the potential for air to hit the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category has expanded to the entire Wasatch Front and also includes Box Elder and Tooele County.

We could also see some Eastern counties Duchesne and Uintah hit the moderate category meaning elevated particulate matter would be present. Skies will be partly cloudy for the northern half of the state with near seasonal temperatures, while Southern Utah warms up a few degrees as cloud cover decreases into the afternoon.

Like the last couple of mornings, patchy fog will be a possibility once again Wednesday morning, with the best chances in Northwest Utah, the west end of the Salt Lake valley, Bear River Valley, and Cache Valley.

While it seems, this inversion is never-ending, we do have some hope insight as a storm looks to take aim at Northern Utah by the end of the workweek. This system has the potential to bust the inversion and approach the state from the second half of Thursday into Friday.

We will start to notice changes in the North by Thursday evening, including increasing clouds, a slight uptick in winds, and the chance for some wet weather. While this won’t be the most potent system, there looks to be a solid chance for snow in our mountains, especially in northern Utah, and a decent chance for wet weather in northern Utah as a whole.

Since the moisture wants to move in overnight, valley snow potential exists and while it’s been a while, it’s a welcome change. Totals are not expected to be significant, but hopefully, we can squeeze as much out of this storm as possible because by Friday night into Saturday we’re right back to dry skies and seasonal temperatures that will carry us through the weekend! Unfortunately, inversion will want to be set up again, but we will keep you posted on when and how bad it will get. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Another day of battling bad air in Northern Utah valleys as stubborn inversion conditions hold steady, while Southern Utah sees partly cloudy skies and highs slightly above average!



Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!