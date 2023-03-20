SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Spring Equinox! The first official day of spring brings scattered valley rain, isolated afternoon thunderstorms, and heavy mountain snowfall.

Bottom Line?! Heavy mountain snowfall this week with as much as 2-4 feet possible in some areas, healthy valley rainfall as well.

The active weather pattern we’ve had throughout the bulk of the winter season hangs on as we dive into spring. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the mountain areas in Southern Utah through 9 p.m. Monday, they linger into 3 a.m. Tuesday for other areas. Snowfall totals are expected to reach 1-2 feet in most locations with the heaviest snowfall in the Northern Mountains and higher amounts possible in the Upper Cottonwoods. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 40s along the Wasatch Front with upper 50s for St. George.

Active weather will continue throughout the week as another storm is forecast to move in right behind our current system. Winter Storm Watches have already been issued following the expiration of the current storm warnings. The storm watches are for Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday evening for our mountains that span the I-15 corridor.

Generally, the mountains can expect another 12-24 inches of new snowfall with the Wasatch back expecting 5-11 inches. Snow levels are expected to be around 6,000 feet with the second wave of moisture.

A wintry mix will be possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday along portions of the Wasatch Front as temperatures drop overnight. There’s potential for heavy rainfall late Tuesday into Wednesday along far southern Utah for portions of Washington and Kane Counties, flooding is a concern.

As the second storm clears out into early Thursday, a northwest flow will continue into the weekend and additional moisture is expected. Temperatures will also be cooler into the weekend with daytime highs trending 15-20 degrees cooler than normal. Brrr!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather both on air and online with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast!