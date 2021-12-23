More Wet Weather Today; Winter Weather Alerts Continue

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Friday Utah! As we close out the work week we are expecting to see more wet weather with valley rain and mountain snow. Some of us in the Wasatch Front will see some light snow in the morning but that will change back over to rain as the day continues thanks to the southerly flow that will help warm us up during the daytime once again.

In the mountains, we are still going to see a good amount of snow once again. In the northern mountains we are still expecting to see at least a solid foot more of snow including the Cottonwoods, so powder hounds be ready for some great runs this weekend. Throughout the central and southern mountains, we will expect about 6-10 more inches to fall during the day which will be nothing to scoff at once everything is said and done.

For most lower valley locations accumulation will be minimal even as snow levels drop as our moisture tap begins to shut off. Luckily, that means roads should not be as impacted for any last minute shopping that needs to be done or travelling to areas nearby. Areas in the Wasatch Back will wake up to a much different scene as the snow continues to fall and even accumulate.

Snowy roads and breezy conditions at times can cause for blowing snow and reduce visibility. Travel is best avoided during the morning time when snow will still be heaviest. In the lower elevations of central and southern Utah we can expect to see heavy morning rain especially along the Arizona border. Do not be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder as this system may bring in some thunderstorms as well. Nothing severe is expected beside heavy mountain snowfall. Temperatures for the day will hang around the 40s and 50s despite all of the cloud cover.



In short, a very wet start to the holiday weekend is in store.



Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!