SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! This morning brought valley rain and mountain snow, but the weather calmed down a bit late this morning into the afternoon. This brief calm won’t last though as we have a cold front moving our way which will also bring more atmospheric river moisture. Ahead of the front and wet weather, we’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs well above seasonal averages for most with us getting close to 50 along the Wasatch Front while St. George could sneak into the upper 50s.

As we go from this afternoon into tonight, wet weather will spread across the state with it mainly being valley rain and heavy mountain snow. Also, with the added energy in the atmosphere, rumbles of thunder will be possible and in the southwestern portion of the state from Nephi down to St. George, a few strong and even possibly severe storms can’t be ruled out. While severe weather is unlikely, it’s still a small risk so stay on top of the weather.

Meanwhile, heavy mountain snowfall will pick back up with avalanche danger on the rise. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisories remain in effect. The Winter Storm Warning impacts the Wasatch mountains south of I-80 and the Western Uintas, and it means winter travel is expected — blowing snow and heavy accumulations.

We’ve already seen healthy accumulations in our mountains across the state with more impressive water totals. We’ll add even more over the next 24 hours. Within the winter storm warning, an additional 8-16″ of snow is expected with up to 2 ft. being possible for the upper cottonwoods. Most other mountains in the state can expect to pick up another 4-12″. Mountain valleys, including the Wasatch Back and Castle Country, could pick up another 2-6″ with isolated up to 10″, especially for areas around Park City.

Benches, Cache Valley, and the Uinta basin could receive another 1-3″ and isolated up to 6″. For other valleys, including the Wasatch Front, we’re mainly looking at rain, but if we do see the changeover playout late tonight into tomorrow, minor accumulations will be possible. Snow levels will drop from 6,000-7,000 feet to the valley floor behind a cold front early Wednesday. Temperatures will likely be cold enough Wednesday morning to see rain change over to snow in the northern valleys, however, it’s unclear how much moisture will remain after the front sweeps through.

Temperatures will drop behind the system with highs in the low to mid 40’s for the remainder of the week, mid to low 50’s for St. George. High pressure will build in behind the storm and allow for calmer weather through the end of the week as well. The long-range forecast suggests that the ridge will be in place through the first half of the weekend with another round of stormy weather into the next week. This is phenomenal news for our snowpack and drought situation in the state, hopefully we can keep the storm train coming through the end of the month as well.

Bottom line? More valley rain and mountain snow are on the way with a chance we could even see a few thunderstorms!