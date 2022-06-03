SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday Utah, we have made it to the end of the workweek!

After starting the week with below-average temperatures, we climbed above-average on Thursday and will stay that way for the next few days. With that said, there will be some changes compared to Thursday. The high pressure that has been in charge Wednesday and Thursday will ease its grip slightly to allow a couple of weak disturbances to brush by the northern half of the state on Friday and Saturday.

For most, this will just result in extra cloud coverage, but in the northernmost half of the state, isolated showers and even a thunderstorm can’t completely be ruled out. If we do see wet weather, it’ll favor the high terrain, mainly north of Salt Lake City.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s and 80s in northern Utah as Salt Lake City climbs to 85 on Friday while southern Utah tops out in the 80s and 90s. Another product of these disturbances will be an increased southwesterly breeze across the state, but it won’t be too windy. As the southerly flow continues, temperatures on Saturday could be slightly warmer than Friday with the potential along the Wasatch Front sneaking into the upper 80s!

By Sunday into Monday, a more potent disturbance will approach the state and this will knock down the temperature in northern Utah by about 5-7 degrees while southern Utah stays status-quo from Saturday. With a little more energy, there will be a slightly better chance for isolated showers and storms in the northern two-thirds of Utah. While the chance will be better than Friday and Saturday, it will still only be a slight chance with moisture favoring the high terrain once again.

From Tuesday into midweek, high pressure will re-establish and this will result in any wet weather chance coming to an end as temperatures start swinging upward. By Thursday we could be back in the mid to upper 80s along the Wasatch Front as St. George could approach the century mark!

The takeaway? More warmth across the Beehive State to end the workweek, but it comes with more clouds and wind.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!