SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah on this Good Friday! After seeing scattered valley rain and mountain snow for the first half of the day, we’ll see wet weather gradually taper through the afternoon. Rain will end in our valleys quicker than snow in our mountains where some light snow will be possible through the afternoon before we go mostly dry by the evening across the board.

Even though a cold front moved through, we won’t see too much change in our daytime highs compared to what we had yesterday. This means most in northern Utah will find the 50s with 40s in the Wasatch Back. In Southern Utah, you can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s.

At the beginning of the Easter Weekend, we’ll get calm weather for our Saturday morning, but that calmness will be short-lived. This is thanks to a cold front that will move in by the second half of the day. Daytime highs will continue to warm for the beginning of Easter weekend with Salt Lake City returning to the 60s while St. George returns to the 80-degree mark.

The front tracks through Saturday afternoon and brings us a round of valley rain and mountain snow in northern Utah overnight. Like the last couple of systems, wet weather will mainly be north of I-70, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out as far south as Cedar City, but the chance of wet weather will go down as you go south.

Ahead of and just behind the front, winds will increase with a good chunk of central and southern Utah being included in a wind advisory that will begin at noon and last into the evening. Winds may gust as high as 55 mph which could lead to blowing dust, power outages, and dangerous crosswinds for high-profile vehicles. Winds are not expected to be strong in northern Utah, but there could be occasional gusts over 40 mph.

The strong winds and low humidity in eastern Utah before the front arrive will result in increased fire danger for the Colorado River Basin in Grand County near Moab. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for tomorrow afternoon. Avoid any outdoor burning in this area as any fires that begin will likely spread rapidly.

Our Easter Sunday will see temperatures take a slight dip back to the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, and a slight chance of rain on Easter morning. By the afternoon skies will begin to clear leaving behind a pleasant day so any Easter Egg hunts planned in the afternoon are looking good!

Easter Sunday will bring gusty winds in the morning to St. George, so sunrise services could be gusty, with sunshine and temperatures climbing to 80. As we head into next week, we’ll be looking at temperatures near or above average with mostly dry skies.

Bottom line? Clearing skies for the second half of Good Friday ahead of another system that arrives Saturday.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!