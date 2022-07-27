SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway to the weekend and the weather on Wednesday won’t stray too far away from what we’ve seen over the last couple of days.

The Flood Watch for southern Utah has been extended once again through Wednesday and runs from lower Washington County east to Glen Canyon and Lake Powell, then northward into Wayne County. This watch also includes Zion National Park, the Western Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef National Park. With plenty of monsoon moisture in place, thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rainfall over these areas resulting in flash flooding.

Residents and visitors in southern Utah should monitor the forecast and be prepared for possible flooding, especially those in flood-prone areas. i.e. slot canyons, dry washes, slick rock areas, low-lying areas, and regions with recent burn scars. With flash flooding being a probability at most of our parks, tomorrow is probably a good day to skip any hikes in slot canyons. The best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and early evening coinciding with peak daytime heating. Even for areas not included within the watch, times of scattered storms with heavy rain will be possible for just about everyone along and south of I-70, so be weather alert!

As southern Utah continues to deal with more monsoon storms, northern Utah will be in for more heat, and it will build by another 1-3 degrees compared to Tuesday. That means most along the Wasatch Front will reach the upper 90s as Salt Lake City climbs just above the century mark at 101. Skies will be mostly sunny for most and there will be more noticeable haze from wildfire smoke from nearby states which will result in poorer air quality. It will also be breezy at times in the afternoon.

The monsoon moisture will be sticking around southern Utah for the remainder of the week, and this will help keep temperatures in check with daytime highs staying near or even slightly below average. In northern Utah, while the first half of the week has been dry, models are hinting at moisture potentially sneaking in from the south starting Thursday as the high pressure that has pinned to southern Utah relaxes slightly. This will result in a fraction less heat and a little more cloud coverage in our valleys Thursday while higher elevations could see a stray storm.

There’s a chance that by Friday we could see isolated showers and storms in northern Utah generally favoring the higher terrain with a slim chance a few could find the valleys. During the weekend we’re back to mostly dry skies and heat in northern Utah with more monsoon moisture down south. Into next week though, models are hinting at a more potent surge of moisture that could move into northern Utah, but being more than five days away, it’s just something to keep an eye on for now. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? Another day to be weather aware in southern Utah with a continued risk of flooding as northern Utah gets sunshine and heat

