More snowfall on the way with evening commutes likely impacted

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah! Hopefully you had a wonderful and safe Christmas weekend.

As we begin this new work week, we’ll see more changes on the way. For most, the day starts quietly except for the mountains in northern Utah, where we’ll see periods of snow showers. From the afternoon into the evening, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect.

The warnings encompass the northern Utah mountains, and the advisories cover a good amount of the state and the entire I-15 corridor. Even St. George will be included in a Winter Weather Advisory by tonight. Ahead of any wet weather, skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and it’ll come with a strong breeze. We’ll see highs along the Wasatch Front reach the mid to upper 30s, while southern Utah climbs into the 40s.

The front leading to the increased snow chance will move through this afternoon and evening. The advisories will begin in the early afternoon for northern Utah and will go into effect this afternoon/tonight in southern Utah. For most of the state, we’ll be seeing snow, while in St. George wet weather will begin as rain, then transition to a rain/snow mix, then eventually become snow. Minor accumulations will be possible in St. George tonight, but by the time you get into slightly higher elevations, a few inches will be possible.

Along the Wasatch Front we could see snow totals from 2-5 inches with higher amounts, especially if we get a lake effect kicking into gear. In the mountain areas within the warning zone, 10-18 inches will be possible with isolated higher amounts. The snow will likely impact the evening commute so be careful on the roadways and be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Times of snow will be possible into tomorrow, but the chance will go down during the day. After this front moves through, the other big story will be the cold. Lows tonight along the Wasatch Front will drop into the mid and upper teens, while southern Utah drops to near or below freezing.

The high tomorrow will only manage into the 20s in Salt Lake City. We’ve got a few chilly days ahead with a slight chance for snow before a better chance for snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives on New Year’s Eve.