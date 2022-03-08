SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday Utah!

We have yet another winter weather maker on the way and it means business yet again. We have winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings issued for quite a few areas around northern Utah.

Thanks to the cold start on Tuesday, temperatures will be conducive to snow showers early, especially as the colder air begins to move in as well. Many of us will start off the day below freezing and it won’t get much warmer than that even as we head into the afternoon hours. Winds will increase as we continue the day following snow from the north. This will add a bit of a bite to our air, making it feel even colder for many of us. Cloud cover will be thick thanks to the wave of incoming moisture in the north, while in central and southern Utah we see mostly sunny skies with only a slight increase.

For the timing of the snow, it’ll begin for areas around the Utah-Idaho border mostly in the mountains before we begin to see it fill in for the Cache Valley.

Then around lunchtime, areas such as Ogden and Brigham City will see snow showers. The snow showers will continue moving south and reach the Salt Lake Valley by late afternoon and disrupt our evening commute, so it’s best to avoid driving at that time. Heading into the evening, the snow showers will begin to fill in for Utah county, bringing in the best chance for accumulating snow as it reinforces itself and creates a decent line of snow showers for us. The mountains throughout the day will see snow and be the biggest benefactor of this system.

In short, the morning starts off calm before we see more snow move in.

