SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After a fairly calm start to the day today, it won’t end that way as our next storm moves in from this afternoon through the first half of Friday. As we go through the afternoon, valley rain and mountain snow will spread across the state and by this evening everyone in Utah will have a decent chance of picking up some wet weather.

Due to more snow expected in our mountains, there are Winter Storm Warnings in effect from our southern mountains to our northern mountains including the Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs. The warning for the southern mountains will be in effect through 5 a.m. Friday while the one for the central and northern mountains will continue through 2 p.m. Friday. Through the duration of the warnings, 6-12″ of snow is expected in our southern mountains with isolated amounts up to 15″ being possible for the Pine Valleys and Brian Head.

For our central and northern mountains, 10-15″ of snow is expected with isolated amounts up to 20″ being possible for the Ogden area mountains and the Cottonwood Canyons. Winter driving conditions are expected along with strong winds at times. Winter driving conditions are expected, and winds will be strong into tonight.

While this storm won’t be as intense as the one from the New Year’s Weekend, we’ll still see times of heavy, wet, and dense snow in our mountains which will keep the avalanche risk in backcountry areas considerable/high.