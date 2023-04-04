SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! It’s going to be another day that feels more like February rather than April across the Beehive State.

Temperatures will run roughly 20 degrees below average with most seeing highs in the 20s and 30s while St. George even struggles to hit 50! Snow showers will continue in northern Utah as more energy moves in behind the upper-level low pressure that moved in yesterday. We’ll continue to see the chance for lake effect and lake enhanced snow showers along the Wasatch Front. While the best chance for showers will be in northern Utah today, there will still be a decent chance in southern Utah from Iron and Beaver County northward with a chance for isolated showers in the southernmost part of the state in Kane & Washington County. Given the energy moving in, there will also be more thunderstorm potential for most of Utah today.

The Winter Storm Warnings for the central and northern half of the state remain in effect through 6PM. These warnings include the northern mountains, central mountains, the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, the Wasatch Back, the Wasatch Front, eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley, Tooele & Rush Valleys, Juab & Millard Counties, the Sanpete Valley, and SW Wyoming. Additional accumulations over an inch will be possible in our valleys, while we could see a couple inches-plus on the benches and mountain valleys, while several inches-plus of snow will be possible in the mountains (especially in the Wasatch).

Heading into tonight, we get really chilly conditions. Overnight lows drop to the 20s along the Wasatch Front with teens in outlying areas expected. Freezing temps even show up in Southern Utah, with a new Freeze Watch issued near Zion National Park which will be in effect through Wednesday morning. Lows could drop into the 20s overnight tonight!

Models continue to suggest we'll see a lake effect band set up late tonight and early tomorrow morning with the best chance for Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah Counties. Another rough commute in the cards for Wednesday morning. #utwx pic.twitter.com/XSwPbkp4jR — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) April 4, 2023

Another thing to watch tonight will be the potential for more lake effect snow in northern Utah with the best chance coming to Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah Counties. This could result in another very tricky commute for Wednesday morning as we could see more healthy totals.

Tomorrow, we will start to see changes in our weather. Wet weather wraps in southern Utah while we’ll hold onto a chance for isolated to scattered snow showers up north as daytime highs stay well below seasonal averages again. As we go through the day, showers will become increasingly isolated as high pressure starts to build in from the west. By the end of the workweek, that high pressure will start to settle in, resulting in a patter change. This will result in dry skies settling in as temperatures warm steadily. For Easter weekend, highs will be close to, if not a little above, average with a chance we hit 60 in Salt Lake by Sunday and a chance we hit 80 in St. George. Dry conditions look to persist into next week as the warmup could continue. This rapid warm up adds to flooding concerns in several portions of the state, so we will be monitoring conditions closely.

The bottom line? More snow potential through midweek with lake effect potential tonight before we trend drier and warmer into Easter weekend.

