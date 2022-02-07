More smog and clear skies to start the workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday Utah!

We have this very dry weather sticking around for us thanks to this stubborn high that continues to sit over the Great Basin. The calm, stable air continues to give us a plentiful amount of sunshine but also lets our inversion layer setup and strengthen over the northern valleys. Once again, air quality will not be super terrible but still, a noticeable haze will be visible throughout the day leaving us under the moderate category for all the Wasatch Front and Tooele County.

Temperatures will warm up as our daytime highs will be in the mid 30s and low 40s for most of northern Utah, and in the 40s and 50s throughout the rest of the state except for St. George, which will hit a high of 60. Winds will also be calm and light thanks to that same pesky high pressure.

So, while we’ll need sunglasses everywhere throughout the Beehive State tomorrow, having a light sweater during the afternoon should suffice for many of us. As we head into the evening hours, we’ll lose heat very quickly. Expect a chilly evening with temperatures racing to hit the freezing mark and lower.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather and inversion with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!