SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After a couple of unsettled days across the state with widespread showers and storms, the next couple of days will bring some change.

In central and northern Utah, we’ll be looking at more unsettled weather with the potential for scattered showers and storms as a couple of systems move in between now and Saturday. Meanwhile, in southern Utah, we’ll be looking at drier skies with the bulk of the moisture and lift being north of the I-70 corridor.

While the chance for showers and storms won’t be as high in northern Utah compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, in most spots it’s still better than a one in three chance so be weather aware just in case.

With this active pattern sticking around in northern Utah, we won’t see too many changes to our temperatures with mainly the 60s and 70s for daytime highs. For breaks in the rain and for those that don’t find wet weather skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny.

In southern Utah with drier conditions will come more sunshine. This will allow daytime highs to slowly climb through the rest of the week.

Wet weather potential goes down a bit Sunday into Monday as temperatures creep up a few degrees as a southerly flow takes hold which will also result in temperatures being near or even above seasonal averages across the state. Not only will we have a southerly wind, but it will be quite breezy to windy across the state with the bulk of the strongest winds being down south.

By Tuesday an upper-level low pressure is expected to move towards us from the west. With increasing moisture, the chance for wet weather looks to increase statewide from Tuesday into Wednesday ahead of a surge of cooler air by midweek. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? Active skies remain in the forecast for northern Utah while we’ll see more sunshine down south.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!