More record heat over Utah as the hottest temperatures shift south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After yesterday’s historically hot day over the capital city where a high temperature of 107.1 degrees was reached, what will Mother Nature do for an encore this afternoon and evening?

Well, a weak and dry cold front swung through early this morning allowing for “slightly” cooler temperatures to reign supreme over Northern Utah. However, cooler is rather relative as temperatures this afternoon and evening will remain in the mid to upper 90’s throughout Northern Utah, with a few isolated spots at or above 100 degrees.

With more heat, both during the day and warm overnights, a heat advisory remains in affect through midnight Friday for the Wasatch Front, West Deserts, and throughout Western Utah.

Central, Southern, and Eastern Utah remain excessively hot due to the proximity of high pressure overhead. Many throughout this part of the state will continue to break record high and low temperatures through Friday as an excessive heat warning remains for these areas.

St. George could potentially hit 113 degrees this afternoon, which would break the previous record of 112 from 1896, over a century ago.

We have seen a reduction in the hazy and smoky skies from local and regional wildfires, thanks to a shift in winds to West and Northwest. However, it is likely we will see a return to additional smoke later this evening as air quality stays moderate to unhealthy.

We do have a chance to see a few high-based thunderstorms over parts of South-Central Utah during mid to late afternoon hours. These are likely to remain dry, which could lead to new fire starts.

Speaking of fires, a red flag warning has been extended over the Wasatch Mountain, the Western Uinta mountains, the Western Uinta Basin, Castle Country, and parts of the San Rafael Swell through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Though valley locations should see light winds, more mountainous locations could see wind gusts up to 35 mph with low relative humidity values.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight will keep temperatures quite warm with many above 70 with St. George at or above 80 degrees.

