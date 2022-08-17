SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway to the weekend. We’re coming off another day with southern storms and northern heat. Speaking of the northern heat, Salt Lake City hit 100° on Tuesday which is the 22nd time this year we’ve seen 100° in SLC, marking a new record. Temps will be near that mark for the next few days.

It happened! We have hit 100° for the 22nd time this year breaking the previous record of 21 days 🥵! @abc4utah @NateLarsenWX @TheBobBedore @AlanaBrophyNews pic.twitter.com/1K2n5UZPwT — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 16, 2022

Starting in southern Utah, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chance being in the afternoon and evening. Storm potential will be greatest for those along and south of I-70, especially in the higher elevations in southwestern Utah. For anyone with outdoor plans, continue to stay weather aware as flash flooding will continue to be more of a probability rather than a possibility at most national parks in southern Utah. If you have any hikes planned, have multiple ways to receive alerts just in case. With the moisture in place, we’ll see little changes to our daytime highs in southern Utah compared to what we’ve seen over recent days.

In northern Utah, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with daytime highs running 5 degrees+ above average. Along the Wasatch Front, daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 90s as Salt Lake comes in at 99. In Cache Valley, Logan may hit 95 and for the Wasatch Back, highs will range in the mid to upper 80s. In southern Utah, daytime highs will be like recent days with a little more heat down in St. George compared to yesterday. Outside of wet weather down south, skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny.

As we move towards the end of the workweek, the high pressure will begin to shift to the east and a system will approach from the west. This will result in monsoon moisture increasing in northern Utah. Thursday will likely be a day of transition with it starting dry up north with high heat in the early afternoon, but as the day goes on, we’ll introduce a chance for showers and storms to northern Utah.

Friday and Saturday have the potential to bring good wet weather across the state along with cooler temperatures before moisture starts to dip again by the early half of next week.

The takeaway? While southern Utah deals with more monsoon storms, northern Utah keeps the high July-like heat.

