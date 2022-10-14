SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For our Friday, it’s more copy-paste, with the only difference being daytime highs are running about 1-2 degrees warmer than what we found on our Thursday.

That means mostly sunny skies with daytime highs that range mainly in the 60s and 70s up north and 70s and 80s down south. It will be another great day to check out the fall foliage in our northern Utah mountains as we are at the peak when it comes to the colors and between 8,000 and 10,000 ft. — highs will mainly be in the 50s. Into this evening, we’re looking great for Friday night football with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. In some spots, you may even need a sweater!

Saturday will be nearly a carbon copy of Friday in northern Utah, but in southern Utah we’ll start to see a few more clouds. This is due to an upper-level low pressure approaching from the southwest. It’s unlikely that the low pressure will move into southern Utah, but chances are it does get close enough Sunday into Monday to bring the chance for isolated showers and a dip in temperatures. In northern Utah, high pressure will continue to be the name of the game, but given the proximity of the high and low pressure, Sunday could bring some gusty winds.

By the middle of next week, high pressure re-establishes over the state, but looking a little further down the road, models are still optimistic about entering a more active pattern in about 10 days. Being such a long-distance forecast, it’s important to note this is just something to keep an eye on for now. We definitely need the moisture, so keep your fingers crossed the moisture arrives by the end of the month!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The takeaway? The sunshine and warmth will carry us into the weekend with some subtle changes Sunday!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!