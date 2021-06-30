More heavy rainfall expected in parts of Utah Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We continue to expect to see showers pop up during the afternoon hours throughout Utah and the Great Basin as we still have plenty of moisture to work with.

As we saw yesterday, these storms can really put down some rain, and today, they could do the same in parts of Southern Utah again. But that will not be the only area seeing showers as we expect to see storms over Northern Utah.

The storms will be slow moving, and under stronger cells, this could produce heavy rainfall amounts.

A huge reminder is to not drive through flooded roads as it only takes around six inches of running water to wash away a mid-sized sedan; as the saying goes “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Most areas will see significant cloud cover into the evening time, but luckily as the sun goes down, so do the chances for thunderstorms and showers.

Temperatures will be a mix of 90s and 80s for the entire Great Basin with the warmest temperatures in Northern Utah, Eastern Nevada, and Southeastern Idaho thanks to the heat dome still hovering around the US-CA border.

As storms roll through the state, you can stay informed with the pinpoint weather team both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You!