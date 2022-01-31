More haze, above-average temps hit Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there Utah! Hopefully, your week is off to a good start. Monday will bring some weather changes starting later in the day.

Early on we’ll continue to see more inversion haze in our northern Utah valleys as temperatures warm to near or above seasonal averages across the Beehive State. Along the Wasatch Front highs will reach the low and mid 40s, the Wasatch Back will see mid to upper 30s, and southern Utah will be in the 40s and 50s with Zion National Park and St. George making a run at 60 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy for most outside of the haze, but in far northern Utah clouds will increase quicker ahead of an approaching cold front. Near the Bear River range and Cache Valley, some light snow will be possible.

Not much is expected when it comes to accumulations. By Monday evening, a few light snow showers or flurries could make it down to the Wasatch Front but that chance is low. Tonight will be turning cold in northern Utah with lows going to below average and the wind will make it feel even colder. By daybreak, we could have wind chills in the low to mid-teens in Salt Lake City. In southern Utah, lows Monday night will be like last night as clouds gradually increase.

Tomorrow will be a cooler day across the board with highs ranging about 5-10 degrees colder compared to today. With the breeze, it will continue to feel even colder though. Skies will be mostly sunny in northern Utah while central and southern Utah get more cloud coverage with a slight chance for some light snow in the higher elevations.

By Wednesday, a little more energy will result in a slight chance for snow in a few more spots including our northern mountains with an even small chance for the Wasatch Front. If we can see any snow accumulations, are likely to be minimal.

The big story on Wednesday will be the temperatures as Salt Lake City will struggle to reach 30, St. George will struggle to reach the mid 40s, and Park City may not even hit 20. Winds will continue to be breezy and some gap winds in southwestern Utah will be possible as well.

A product of the breeze and cold temperatures will be much better air quality for our northern Utah valleys. All valleys are projected to have good air quality by Wednesday. Past Wednesday, we’re back to dry skies as temperatures slowly moderate into the upcoming weekend.

In short, it’s more haze and above-average temperatures today before relief and much colder air arrives tomorrow.

