More gusty winds and desert dust ready to blow into Utah Thursday

(ABC4) – A dry cold front will move through the region during the day on Thursday, bringing another round of gusty winds and blowing dust from the West Deserts across Northern and Central Utah.

Ahead of the cold front, a mild to warm airmass will be in place throughout Utah under mostly sunny skies. The front will enter NW Utah around midday before barreling through the Wasatch Front mid-afternoon. A wind advisory has been issued for Northern Utah’s West Deserts, including Wendover, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday through midnight as wind gusts behind the frontal passage could reach 45 mph along I-80. High-profile vehicles can expect gusty crosswinds for those traveling on SR-30 and I-80 this afternoon and evening.

With conditions remaining dry, the West Desert dust will continue to play a role in reducing visibilities throughout Western Utah due to the gusty winds. This will impact the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back, and as far South as Milford. Air quality will likely be impacted due to the suspension of particulate matter, sand, and dust.

Pre-frontal winds will be increasing from the West and Northwest over Eastern and Southern Utah elevating the fire danger. Red flag warnings will remain in effect through 9 PM for Castle Country, the San Rafael Swell, the Uinta Basin, and Northern Grand County, including Moab. Low relative humidity coupled with dry conditions and gusty winds will create dangerous fire weather conditions. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly so use extreme caution.

Winds and the fire threat will subside by Friday as temperatures cool several degrees from Thursday’s daytime highs leading to a beautiful spring day.

Stay informed with your latest pinpoint weather forecast on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.