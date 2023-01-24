SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! It’s going to be another COLD day across the Beehive State with daytime highs that will top out near what we had yesterday.

That means most spots will see highs at or below freezing while only a few spots like Lake Powell and St. George sneak into the 40s. In northern Utah, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and there will continue to be a slight chance for isolated light snow showers. In southern Utah, we’ll mainly see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions, with the strongest winds likely being in lower Washington County. With our chilly temperatures, any wind will make it feel roughly 5-10 degrees colder throughout the day.

Into tonight, we’ll be looking at a slightly better chance for light snow showers in the northern half of the state as a weak disturbance moves through. Snow will generally favor the high country, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out even in our valleys. Tonight will be another frigid one as most areas will see lows fall into the teens and 20s while higher terrain areas will drop into the single digits or even close to zero! Bundle up.

The slight chance for snow showers will persist in northern Utah through tomorrow and we’ll likely see a bit more cloud coverage across the board, but as a whole, Wednesday won’t be too different compared to what we’re going to see today. The cold temperatures hang around for our Thursday as the straight northerly flow continues but the chance of any wet weather looks low.

By Friday into the upcoming weekend, we’re likely going to move into another active pattern. Friday looks to bring a slight chance to the high country in northern Utah as daytime highs climb by about 5 degrees compared to the middle of the week. By Saturday through the weekend, it looks like we’ll see a better chance for mainly snow showers in the northern two-thirds of the state, with the better chance of the two days likely coming on Saturday. Active weather looks to persist through early next week, and on Monday, there’s at least a chance some moisture could find its way down to southern Utah. Being more than a few days away though, we’ll have to monitor trends and keep you posted!

Bottom line? Cold to the core for your Tuesday, with light snow on deck for some Wednesday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!