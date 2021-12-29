More active weather ahead of New Year’s; Winter Weather Advisories issued

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Over the next couple of days, we’ll see a series of systems impact Utah.

They will bring times of wet weather with the bulk of it being snow, but in southern Utah in lower elevations like in St. George, we will see rain with the chance for a wintry mix early and late in the days. Winter weather advisories will go into effect this afternoon at 3 PM for just about all higher elevations from the northern mountains all the way down to the southern mountains.

An active pattern will continue in the lead up to New Year's as a series of systems move into #Utah. The more potent system arrives late tomorrow. Winter Weather Advisories will be going into effect for higher elevations this afternoon. #utwx @AlanaBrophyNews @cesar_wx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/VkrDxFHQVm — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) December 29, 2021

These advisories will also include some mountain valleys like the Wasatch Back. Down in southeastern Utah for the Abajos, a winter storm watch will begin this evening.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES –

Location: Wasatch Back

Duration: 3 PM Wednesday – 9 PM Friday

Totals: 8-14″ with possible higher amounts in isolated locations. The Ogden Valley will have the potential to see over 14″.

Winter driving conditions can be expected. Dangerous conditions could impact the Wednesday and Thursday evening commute as well as the Friday morning commute.

Location: Wasatch Mountains, Western Uintas, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Central Mountains

Duration: 3 PM Wednesday – 5 AM Saturday

Totals: 1-2 feet with locally higher amounts possible winter driving conditions are expected. Traveling on mountains routes may become dangerous or even impossible. The heaviest of the snow is expected late Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

Location: Bryce Canyon Country and South-Central Utah

Duration: 3 PM Wednesday – 9 PM Friday

Totals: 5-12″. Winter driving conditions with reduced visibilities are likely at times between Wednesday evening through Friday evening.

Location: Sanpete Valley

Duration: 5 PM Wednesday – 9 PM Friday

Totals: 6-12″ Winter driving conditions are expected with times of reduced visibilities between late Wednesday through Friday evening.

Location: Zion National Park, including the city of Springdale

Duration: 3 PM Wednesday – 9 PM Friday

Totals: Near 1″ near Springdale and 4-9″ above 4500 feet. Winter driving conditions expected with times of reduced visibilities between late Wednesday through Friday evening.

WINTER STORM WATCH:

Location: Abajo Mountains, including city of MonticelloDuration: Wednesday Evening – Friday NightTotals: 10-24″ possible. Times of heavy snow possible, travel could be very difficult if not impossible at times. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

New advisories have been added for a few lower elevations. These include the lower valleys of the Wasatch Front, Tooele Valley, Cache Valley, I-15 Corridor, and the higher valleys of southwest Utah Including Cedar City, Kanarraville, New Harmony. Snow accumulations in these added areas range between 2-5 inches through Friday night.