Monsoon moisture returns

Weather Change! "Like" if you enjoy the cooler temps today or "Love" if yesterday's heat and sunshine was your jam.Monsoon Moisture is back— Alana Brophy ABC4 is taking alive look at conditions and giving you a heads up on what to expect! Have you noticed the cooler temperatures? What's happening in your backyard? Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The threat of rain and thunderstorms is back after Salt Lake City hit its seventh triple-digit day Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures have returned as numbers hovered in the 80s for most of the day, but monsoonal moisture will fuel the rain and chance of storms for the remainder of Wednesday and through Thursday.

Storm direction from south to north thanks to high pressure over the Four Corners region. This is pushing the storms further north into central and northern Utah into tonight ⁦@abc4utah⁩ #utwx Expect gusty winds and light to moderate rain at times. pic.twitter.com/K7gbT2Snuw — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 31, 2019

“It’s so much nicer today, but feels stickier,” Grant Potter, a Salt Lake City resident, said Wednesday.

A swath of moisture is on the move from south to north. These storms prompted flood warnings in Nevada earlier in the day, and have moved into the southern and central part of the beehive state. Cloud cover has filled in as well, with some stronger storms packing a punch.

You can expect storms to bring gusty winds, moderate rain, and lightning through the afternoon. Winds will pick up and be most noticeable through the evening.

These storms have the ability to bring moderate to heavy rain, abundant lightning, hail and the chance of flooding. Flash floods will be possible again in areas prone to floods in southern Utah as well as recent burn scars of central and northern Utah.

NOW: Winds starting to pick up along the Wasatch Front as swath of monsoonal moisture moves from south to north. Expect gusty winds, rain & cooler temperatures.. Keep your eyes to the skies ⁦@abc4utah⁩ #utwx pic.twitter.com/ikFPhy0zfd — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 31, 2019

Flash floods already wreaked havoc at the junction of US 89 and US 6 last Friday. Floodwaters caused a major mud and debris flow in between Thistle and Birdseye that closed the road for a few days. These upcoming storms are capable of similar damage.

Here’s a look at flash flood potential ***probable*** in the south today and burn scars at risk in central and northern Utah. We saw this type of weather impact US 89 last week, same type of storms are back today and tomorrow. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/tiIj2P7ADI — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 31, 2019

A somewhat drier air mass will move into the state for the weekend, and thunderstorms will likely be tied to the mountains and higher elevations as well as aided by daytime heating.