SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hazy skies stick around this morning with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperatures continue to stay higher than usual for this time of year, reaching the mid-80s for the Wasatch Front and low 90s for St. George. The persistent haze is due to a lingering high-pressure system, which is causing smoke from Canadian wildfires to be transported into the region. Air quality will improve on Tuesday.

A trough of low pressure sliding into the region tonight into Tuesday will help clear out the haze and drop temperatures into midweek. The trough will push the smoke and haze to the east and bring additional moisture to the state. There is a chance of thunderstorms across much of the region from Monday to Tuesday with additional shower potential lingering into the end of the week. The best chance of storms will be over the higher terrain. Flash flood potential will remain a concern across southern Utah through at least Tuesday.

Breezy winds can be expected early in the week as the trough moves through with the strongest winds arriving on Tuesday. Northern Utah will continue to see temperatures around 5-10 degrees above normal until Friday, while southern regions will see highs approximately 5 degrees above normal.

FLOOD ALERTS

Warming temperatures this week mean that flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have three flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through next Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch and the flood warning for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville remain in effect until further notice.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Bear River as farmland and roads see minor flooding near Corinne. We also have a flood advisory in Eastern Utah for the Dolores River and the Colorado Rivers near Cisco that’s causing some minor flooding in Grand County. The Flood Watch for the Green River near Jensen has been upgraded to an advisory one that will continue into next week.

A flood watch continues for Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam and the low Weber River near Plain City. For context a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is above action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible. Even for waterways not in alert, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

