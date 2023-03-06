SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Active weather from over the weekend will continue today for parts of the state.

Snow showers remain focused primarily along central Utah this morning with scattered snow showers in the forecast for northern Utah into the afternoon. The Winter Weather Advisories are set to expire at 11 a.m. this morning for the mountain areas and Utah County.

Breezy winds and colder-than-normal temperatures will remain in place today as highs will only reach the mid-30s along the Wasatch Front and mid-50s for St. George.

Active weather will continue in Utah through midweek where moisture will continue to stream into the region from the southwest. A trough will slide through the state on Wednesday bringing the best chance of widespread precipitation over northern and central Utah while keeping temperatures roughly 15 degrees below normal.

Highs will remain in the 30s for the northern valleys with mid-50s for St. George. Snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday won’t be as impressive as what we saw in our mountain areas the past few days, however, several inches of snow are expected in the mountains with a few inches possible in the valleys as well.

We catch a brief break in weather on Thursday with dry weather expected across the state. On Friday, increasing moisture from the west is expected as another trough will increase southwest flow into the weekend.

Temperatures will have a chance to warm up some under southwest flow and so in the valleys, we may be looking at rain, or a wintry mix into the weekend.

Stay tuned!