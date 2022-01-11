Moderate air quality with sunshine and seasonal temps

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, it has been a terrific Tuesday for you. It’s going to be another quiet day across the state thanks to high pressure keeping it that way.

For our northern Utah valleys that unfortunately means strengthening inversion. Most valleys will be in the moderate air quality category this afternoon, but with quiet conditions continuing the next couple of days, air quality will continue to worsen. By tomorrow the Salt Lake Valley is forecast to drop into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category from the Department of Environmental Quality.

The rest of the state will be coated in the sunshine with temperatures that will be like what we had yesterday. That will result in highs staying close to seasonal averages for most. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s for the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back, and central Utah, while southern Utah sees more 40s with some 50s like in St. George and Lake Powell. Into tonight it’s mostly clear skies as we turn cold once again.

The stubborn ridge of high pressure will result in a warming trend for Wednesday and Thursday as our skies remain dry. Thursday night into Friday a weak cold front will move into Utah which will help knock down the temperatures closer to averages. This front will not have a lot of moisture to work with, so any wet weather chance looks to be slim with the exception of a slight chance of snow in the mountains (mainly in northern Utah).

While moisture potential looks low, this front may kick up the winds enough to help ease or break the inversion. Past Friday we’re right back to quiet and mostly seasonal weather.