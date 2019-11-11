Mix of sun and clouds for Veterans Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Temperatures soared above average in Northern Utah throughout the weekend, with numbers averaging about the degrees above normal. Conditions will change heading into Veterans Day, thanks to a passing, cold front overnight. This front will bring cooler temperatures, though with little or no precipitation.

High pressure will return to area beginning late Monday, and we will see a gradual warming as we get through the week. With high pressure continuing to build, haze will also build. Air quality could be compromised as a result as we get through midweek.

Expect temperatures to be close to seasonal norms, with highs in the 50s in Salt Lake City. A weak storm is taking shape for next weekend, with a slight chance of precipitation.