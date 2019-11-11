Weather School

With Devon Lucie


Welcome to the Midday Weather School. Every Tuesday Devon Lucie will go to a local elementary school to do the weather and test kids on what they know about weather cycles, seasons and more. If your school was featured, log on the below links to forward to family and friends. For more information, or to invite Devon to visit your school, fill out the form!

Mix of sun and clouds for Veterans Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Temperatures soared above average in Northern Utah throughout the weekend, with numbers averaging about the degrees above normal. Conditions will change heading into Veterans Day, thanks to a passing, cold front overnight. This front will bring cooler temperatures, though with little or no precipitation.

High pressure will return to area beginning late Monday, and we will see a gradual warming as we get through the week. With high pressure continuing to build, haze will also build. Air quality could be compromised as a result as we get through midweek.

Expect temperatures to be close to seasonal norms, with highs in the 50s in Salt Lake City. A weak storm is taking shape for next weekend, with a slight chance of precipitation.

