SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you had a wonderful and great Christmas. As we begin this new week we could have some foggy spots this morning so be careful out on the roads.

By the afternoon we’ll be looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state except for our valleys where haze will continue to linger. Daytime highs will range in the 30s and 40s in northern Utah while down south highs will be in the 40s and 50s while St. George may sneak to 60°.

As we move into Tuesday we’ve got some big changes on the way as an atmospheric river will begin to push moisture into the western US. Moisture will steadily increase throughout the day resulting in increasing chances for wet weather. Temperatures will increase for most spots compared to Monday which means the moisture will start as valley rain and mountain snow with the snow line likely starting above 7000ft before it begins to drop Tuesday night.

This active pattern will persist through the week so be sure to stay up to date with the weather.

